AUGUSTA, Maine — Bottle redemption workers all over Maine are asking for a raise -- and they say only Maine's Legislature can provide it.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, lawmakers met to discuss and hear several ideas about how raises for these employees may be put into place.

Currently, redemption centers are paid 3.5 or 4 cents per container by beverage distributors. That amount is set by the state -- and some center owners say it hasn't been raised in nine years.

Maine's minimum wage, however, has increased by $3.50 in just the past three years, and redemption center operators say they are having a hard time staying in business.

"Minimum wage has jumped so high," one woman said. "There aren't enough pennies coming out of that to support redemption centers."

"We're losing. It's just a slow dying industry," said another woman. "If something doesn't change, we're not going to have redemption centers in the state. We just won't have them."

Leaders from both political parties have a total of eleven bills on the table, working to try to solve this problem.

Some of the bills would increase the amount that beverage distributors pay redemption centers by a few cents. Others would increase the deposit fee that consumers pay.

There still is no consensus on the best way to solve the issue, but there seems to be an agreement that something needs to be done.

The Legislature's Environment Committee will now have to meet to try to find an answer.