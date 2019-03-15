SANDY RIVER, Maine — A Boston investment group has offered to purchase Saddleback, a ski mountain that has been closed for four years.

The group, the Arctaris Impact Fund, provides "capital to profitable, growth-oriented businesses in underserved regions throughout the United States, with emphasis on inner cities and targeted rural communities," according to its website.

Condo owners at Saddleback provided NEWS CENTER Maine with an e-mail chain between condo owners, which includes some of the details of the Arctaris offer, spelled out by Founder Jonathan Tower.

Arctaris is budgeting for a $25-30 million investment plan over the medium term that would include a $3-5 million philanthropic component.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

RELATED: UPDATE: Saddleback Mountain buyer charged with fraud ordered to hand over passport

RELATED: Rangeley residents crushed after another setback to re-open Saddleback

"Arctaris is uniquely suited to lead this type of bold initiative that will help to stabilize the Rangeley community, bringing back local businesses, jobs, and real estate values.



We look forward to working directly with the Berry family to find a mutually agreeable path to reopening Saddleback Mountain," wrote Tower in a statement to Tom Federle and Andy Shepard, two of the condo owners, who shared the statement in a chain with dozens of other owners.

"Arctaris remains sincerely committed to working with the Berry family to complete a sale transaction that will reopen Saddleback Mountain as quickly as possible, restore a critical economic engine for the greater Rangeley community, and to be able to honor the legacy of the Berry family’s long commitment to western Maine. Reopening the mountain with adequate capitalization would support the health of numerous Rangeley businesses, real estate, tourism, and the community overall. We understand that continued inaction on the mountain is the greatest risk to the Rangeley community, affecting every business and property owner," Tower's statement reads.

The statement outlined some of the details of the offer:

Arctaris offered "well in excess of what we understand to be the Berry's total debt on the property." Arctaris does not need to raise capital for this transaction; it would use its own capital to fund the purchase. The fund would not require New Markets Tax Credits as a condition to close on the mountain.

Arctaris would use community donations to purchase a new chair lift and T-bar.

The fund expects it would take 120 days to close the offer, but the statement does not indicate an actual closing date or the date of the offer.

Tower did not return calls for comment.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Faith Berry for comment and has not received a response.

RELATED: Potential Saddleback buyer shying away due to LePage tax decision

RELATED: Saddleback buyer accused of deceit and abusing Australian visa program, according to lawsuit

RELATED: Saddleback: Local group 'waiting in the wings' should mountain become available

RELATED: Former Saddleback employee sues Aussie development company for unpaid wages

RELATED: Australian CEO on tape: I 'won't lose any sleep' if Saddleback doesn't open

This story will be updated.