Boston Bruins to honor Maine native Travis Roy with helmet emblem during '20-'21 season

Roy played hockey for North Yarmouth Academy and later for Boston University. He died on October 29, 2020.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Bruins, Boston University, and North Yarmouth Academy hockey teams will honor Maine native Travis Roy with a helmet emblem during the 2020-2021 season.

Roy, who played hockey for North Yarmouth Academy and later for Boston University, died on October 29, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont. The BU men's and women's ice hockey teams will also wear the emblem: a sticker that reads "TR24," the number he wore with the Terriers.

"The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy," said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in a news release. "I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life's journey taught us all. Travis's profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world."

North Yarmouth Academy's ice arena bears Roy's name. The school tells NEWS CENTER Maine both its boys and girls ice hockey teams will wear "TR #00" emblems on their helmets this season, with other honors also in the works.

@NYABoysHockey & @NYAGirlsHockey will be doing the same with "TR #00" helmet emblems. Other honors are in the works. — NorthYarmouthAcademy (@NYAtoday) January 13, 2021

During his first shift in his first collegiate hockey game at Boston University in 1995, Roy took the ice with the Terriers leading North Dakota 1-0. 11 seconds later, Roy's life changed.

After finishing a routine check, he fell into the boards, breaking his fourth vertebrae leaving him paralyzed. For 25 years, Roy used that tragedy as motivation and inspiration for others.

"When Travis felt the tap on his shoulder from Coach Parker signaling his turn to take the ice for BU, it was the best moment of his life," said Roy's parents, Brenda and Lee, as part of the news release. "Years of hard work and dedication were about to pay off - his lifelong dream was coming true. Twenty years later, the Bruins offered Travis a one-day contract and asked him to drop the ceremonial pregame puck. He was honored and humbled to do so. Fans from around New England were present on both occasions cheering him on. It was their love and support that gave Travis the courage and motivation to move forward under the most difficult of circumstances. Travis never wanted to let these fans down, and, with their support, he lived a life of purpose and impact even he never dreamed possible. We thank BU, the Bruins and sports' fans throughout New England for loving and supporting our son and the Travis Roy Foundation."