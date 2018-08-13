WARREN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Three young men in Warren are accused of setting a camp on fire because, as related by investigators, they were "bored."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is charging Thomas Sawyer, 20, with arson for the April 6 fire at the camp on Point Road in Warren.

Investigators say Sawyer and two teenage boys started the fire at the camp on the St. George's River, completely destroying the building. The camp has been owned by a family from Massachusetts for several years.

Investigators say Sawyer and the two boys, 14 and 17, went to the property in the early morning hours on April 6 and set the fire because they were “bored.” The two teens have not been charged.

Warren is currently serving time at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset on unrelated burglary charges.

