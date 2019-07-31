JACKMAN, Maine — A border patrol agent was hurt Monday, July 29 while working in western Maine.

Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens said in a release Tuesday the agent was injured when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving. Right after the accident, the agent’s partner, who was driving a different ATV, was able to call for help and stabilize his partner’s injuries.

Members from multiple border patrol stations, as well as the Maine Warden Service and Jackman Fire and Rescue, responded. They were able to stabilize the injured agent and take him to an ambulance.

"Responding to assistance calls is something we do on a regular basis," said Owens. "When it hits so close to home -- when one of our own agents is the injured party -- it really makes us thankful for the training, equipment we have available, and for the first-rate response from our local partners who respond quickly to calls for assistance."

The injured agent was taken to the Jackman Health Clinic for assessment and treatment before being transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center via Life Flight. Owen said the agent was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As of Tuesday evening, the agent remains hospitalized.

U.S. Border Patrol is working with the Maine Warden Service, as they investigate the crash.