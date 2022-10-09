x
Boothbay Harbor community rallying behind family after losing their house in a fire

According to dispatch, the fire on Beath Road was called in around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Everyone made it out safely.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Fire crews spent about six hours working to put out a fire on Beath Road in Boothbay Harbor.

A dispatch official told NEWS CENTER Maine crews responded to the call around 12:30 and cleared the scene around 7. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.

The local community has already begun fundraising efforts to help the family impacted by the fire.

Pier 1 Pizza & Pub has announced it will serve as a drop off location for donations to the family. Community members have also started a GoFundMe to go towards repairs and expenses. 

