PORTLAND, Maine — The night before Thanksgiving is a notoriously busy night for bars and restaurants across the country as hundreds of thousand return back home. It's the same in Maine, and one group is taking advantage of having so many original Mainers back in the Pine Tree State.

"We don't have to convince too many people that it's a great place to be. We just have to show them that they can also have a full-time career here," said Nate Wildes, the executive director of Live + Work in Maine.

Wildes' team works to increase awareness about career opportunities in Maine, and promote the quality of life Mainers enjoy. On Wednesday, Wildes and his team were out at nearly 100 bars and restaurants across the state to spread that message as so many Mainers came back for Thanksgiving.

"All we have to do is let folks know that they're wanted back, let folks know that there's lots of opportunities here, and they will seize that for us," said Wildes.

Live + Work in Maine is continuing its 'Boomerang' campaign for the second year in a row while many are back visiting family in Maine for Thanksgiving. The way that group uses the term, 'boomerang,' is to describe someone who previously lived in Maine, moved away, and then moved back home.

To try and address Maine's aging workforce, they are looking to recruit more 'boomerangs' to once again live and work in Maine.

"The reality is, you can work here," said Mike Perna. He was out at Luke's Lobster in Portland sharing his story of moving away to Boston, but eventually coming back to Maine.

"I wanted to make sure that Will, our son, could grow up with a yard," said Perna. He was far from the only 'boomerang' sharing their message however. Luke's Lobster general manager Craig Lentz is also a 'boomerang.'

"Maine has so many great opportunities and it's only growing and it's only getting better every day," said Lentz.

Live + Work in Maine also has resources for those looking to find a job in Maine. You can learn more about the group's work by visiting its website.