STANDISH, Maine — A 17-year-old student from Bonny Eagle High School has been charged with terrorizing after making a perceived threat on social media.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the male student posted a picture of himself on Facebook Monday, holding what appeared to be a handgun. He was reportedly threatening a specific student and the deputy assigned to the school.

The Sheriff's Office was able to find the student and charge him with terrorizing. More charges may follow once the investigation is complete. The District Attorney's Office is also reviewing the case.

The school administration for Bonny Eagle High School has been made aware of the investigation. The Sheriff's Office is working with school officials to take extra safety precautions for the school day on Tuesday.

This terrorizing incident is the second to involve Bonny Eagle schools in less than a week. Last Thursday, the Buxton Police Department responded to a different situation at Bonny Eagle Middle School when two other students were taken into custody and charged with terrorizing.

RELATED: Two students in custody after terrorizing Bonny Eagle Middle School

Anyone with questions can reach out to Captain Don Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 207-774-1444 ext. 2110.