Bonny Eagle Middle School student chosen as Maine winner in 'Doodle for Google' competition

The 54 state and territory winners will now be whittled down to five national finalists. Voting is open from August 17 - 21 on the Doodle for Google website.

BUXTON, Maine — A talented student in Maine could soon have her art on the Google homepage for millions to see.

Google announced Monday the 54 state and territory winners in its 12th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme "I show kindness by...".

Delaney Faulkner, from Bonny Eagle Middle School in Buxton, is one of the 54 State and Territory Winners across the country. Delaney's doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

In the next stage of the contest, Google will invite the public to vote for their favorite doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of five national finalists.

Voting will be open from August 17 - 21 on the Doodle for Google website.

Google will announce these five national finalists in August, one of which will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

Finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and custom swag.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Check out last year's Maine winner of Doodle for Google below.