Resident at Bolduc Correctional Facility has died

The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the resident's death in a news release Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A resident at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren has died.

Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York died Monday at about 3:25 p.m. according to a news release release issued Tuesday by the Maine Department of Corrections.

Wilson's death was attended by medical personnel. The Maine attorney general's office and the medical examiner were notified, as is consistent with MDOC policy.

Wilson was serving a 10-year sentence that began in 2017.

No other information regarding the circumstances of his death were made available.