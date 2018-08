WINSLOW (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An elderly woman in Winslow offered a special prayer for an officer there who had helped her.

"Don't worry. I'm not gonna club ya!" Virginia Hadsell reassured Officer Huggins when she got up to lay her hand on his shoulder.

Officer Cameron Huggins was at the Hadsell's home responding to a fraud complaint. Police say when Huggins was finished with talking to the couple, Hadsell offered a prayer in part calling for protection for the officer.

