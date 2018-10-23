UPDATE 10/23 5:30 p.m. – The US Coast Guard Sector Northern New England in Portland said a State Police and Marine Patrol dive team recovered a body this afternoon and the Marine patrol believes it is the missing fisherman. The body will be going to the Medical examiner's office to make a positive ID.

DOYLE ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a lobsterman who they say fell off his boat near Doyle Island.

The Coast Guard said the unnamed lobsterman fell into the water from his boat around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 23. Two commercial fishermen reported seeing the person falling into the water from a 20-foot commercial fishing vessel near Doyle Island, west of Jonesport.

The water in the Wohoa Bay was around 51 degrees Tuesday morning.

A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Jonesport is searching for the missing lobsterman. along with a Coast Guard HC-144 fixed-wing aircraft and HH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod. A Maine Marine Patrol boat is also assisting with search efforts.

A Maine Marine Patrol dive team is in route to the area. Mariners in the area are advised to exercise caution.

"Due to the response and operations, we asking people to stay away from the search area. Dive teams will arrive shortly; safety is our focus regarding our crews onshore/water," said LTJG Chellsey Phillips of the US Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Command Center at (207) 767-0303.

.@USCGNortheast searching for a lobsterman after falling off his boat near Doyle Island, Maine, at approx. 9:15 a.m. Crews from Station Jonesport, Air Station Cape Cod, Maine Marine Patrol, and @MEStatePolice are searching #SAR #BreakingNews — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 23, 2018

© NEWS CENTER Maine