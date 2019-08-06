STANDISH, Maine — The body of a man who went missing late Thursday evening after taking off in a kayak on Watchic lake in Standish has been found.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) said that the body of Timothy Clauge, 39, of New Hampshire was found 1/3 of a mile from where he launched his kayak.

The Maine Warden Service used side scan sonar to find Clauge's body where divers dove down into 29 feet of water to retrieve him.

Game wardens scanned nearly 100 acres of the lake before finding Clauge’s body.