Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove

ST GEORGE, Maine — The body of a St. George woman missing since Wednesday was found Friday morning in the water on the shore of Long Cove.

Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, on Wednesday after he woke up to find her not home, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said.

Laporte's phone was left behind and Latti said Wednesday that searchers believed she left her States Point Road home on foot.

The Maine Warden Service searched for Laporte with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine State Police, Maine State Police Underwater Recovery Team, Tenant's Harbor Fire Department, Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, U.S. Border Patrol, Rockland Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and the town of St. George.