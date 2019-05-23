BERLIN, N.H. — The body of a New Hampshire man who has been missing since early May was found on a trail in Berlin Tuesday.

On Wednesday, May 22, N.H. State Police sent out a notice that the body found in the area of Cates Hill Road on May 21 had been identified as 27-year-old Tyler Supry.

Supry was reported missing by a concerned parent on Saturday, May 11. He was last seen on Thursday, May 9 in the Highland Park Avenue area around 7 p.m.

At the time, officials said Supry was believed to have possibly been suffering from a medical event.

The Berlin Police Department was notified of the discovery of the body by a caller on Tuesday. They responded to the area and recovered the body.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. N.H. State Police say the cause of Supry's death is pending toxicology testing.

N.H. State Police also added that based on their investigation, there is no evidence of a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about Supry's whereabouts or activities between May 9 and May 21 is asked to call N.H. State Police Trooper Shawn Torsey at 603-223-8940 or Berlin Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Lemoine at 603-752-3131.