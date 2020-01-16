The Maine State Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Maine Warden Service located the body Cevonte Johnson, 24, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and recovered his remains.

Johnson had been missing and was last seen on Sunday, December 29, 2019, around 6:30 p.m. near Pat’s Pizza on Park Street in Milo, according to Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel.

Milo Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.

