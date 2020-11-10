Body of missing man recovered on shore of remote lake

James P. Fulginiti, 64, had not been seen by friends for several days.

MAGALLOWAY, Maine — Maine Game Wardens say the body of a missing Massachusetts man was recovered on the shores of a remote Maine lake.

64-year-old James P. Fulginiti, of Falmouth, MA had not been seen by friends for several days.

Game Wardens say a local campground owner drove a boat to Fulginiti’s boat-access-only camp on Little Beaver Pond and found Fulginiti’s dog alone in the camp, and Fulginiti’s boat stuck in the mud in a nearby cove.

The dog appeared to have been in the camp alone several days, and with no sign of Fulginiti, the campground owner called the Maine Warden Service just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Four game wardens went to the scene and started searching along the shores. Game Warden Kris MacCabe and a K9 found Fulginiti's body along the shore of the pond at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon, a little more than 200 yards from his camp.

Wardens say it appears that the boat had broken free from his camp, and drifted into the cove across from the camp and that Fulginiti had walked along the shore in an attempt to retrieve his boat. The boat was stuck in shallow water and mud 70 feet from shore.