OXFORD, Maine — The body of a missing man was found Saturday in Oxford.

Oxford's police chief said Tuesday that a fisherman discovered the body at about 4 p.m. in a wooded area off Route 121 near Thompson Lake.

The body was identified as that of Eric Berube, who was last seen April 15 on Gore Road heading toward Otisfield.

No indications of foul play were suspected, police said.

Berube's remains were being checked by the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.