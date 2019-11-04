BAR HARBOR, Maine — A body located between Sand Beach and Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park was positively identified Thursday as that of Adam “AJ” Emmett.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office where the investigation will continue in order to determine the circumstances and cause of death, according to Christie Anastasia with Acadia National Park.

The multi-agency search included the National Park Service, the Maine Warden Service, Marine Patrol, Maine Association for Search and Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard.

NCM

"This is a very sad event," said Deputy Superintendent Michael Madell. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Emmett’s family and friends."

Anastasia said the Park Service will be the lead agency in the investigation now.