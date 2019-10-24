WATERVILLE, Maine — Police have identified the body found Wednesday afternoon in a Waterville basement.

Maine Department of Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland the body of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa was found at the Gold Street home she shared with boyfriend, Nicholas Lovejoy.

Melissa Sousa

Waterville Police Dept.

McCausland said officials have charged Lovejoy with Sousa's murder. Lovejoy is being held at Kennebec County Jail.

Lovejoy is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m.

Nicholas Lovejoy was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 23, around midnight. Police say he was driving with a loaded rifle and had left his 8-year-old twin daughters home alone.

Kennebec County Jail

Sousa, mother of 8-year-old twin daughters, hadn't been seen since Tuesday morning when she was last seen putting her girls on the school bus near her home.

A van carrying Sousa's body left the Gold St. house late Wednesday night.

Officials told NEWS CENTER Maine late Wednesday that a body had been discovered in Sousa's Waterville home.

By midnight, Lovejoy, the father of Sousa's twin girls, was arrested on unrelated charges.

Police stopped Lovejoy in Waterville Tuesday night around and arrested him for driving with a loaded rifle and for leaving his twin girls at home alone.

Police say friends reported Sousa missing Tuesday night. Waterville Police asked State Police to assist in the investigation later that evening.

RELATED: Friends describe missing woman as pure, gentle and sweet

RELATED: Body discovered at missing Waterville woman's home