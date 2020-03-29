SACO, Maine — Saco Police Department and Maine Warden Service with the assistance of a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service recovered the body of Craig Giefer on March 28.

Mr. Giefer was found in a remote section of the Saco Heath Preserve. With the assistance of the Saco Fire Department, Mr. Giefer was removed from the scene.

Geifer's body has been sent the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Original story:

The Kennebunkport and Saco Police Departments are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Craig Giefer, 43, of Cape Porpoise.

Giefer was reported missing to the Kennebunkport Police Department on March 18 and was last seen on Monday, March 16.

Giefer’s vehicle was located unoccupied in Saco, at the entrance of the Saco Heath Preserve on Buxton Road. A search of the area was conducted Thursday by the Saco Police Department, with the assistance of Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service, Saco Fire Department and Kennebunkport Police Department. Giefer was not located during the search.

