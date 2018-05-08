MOOSE ISLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- The body of a missing boater was pulled from Moosehead Lake on Saturday, according to Maine Game Wardens.

Wardens said they removed the body of Robert Hammond, 66, of Hanson Massachusetts around 12:45 this afternoon.

Hammond was reported missing on Thursday when Game Wardens traced an empty boat registered in his name.

Wardens said they were able to piece together a timeline of Mr. Hammond leaving Spencer Bay camps in the late morning on Thursday with his boat.

Then he purchased gas from a local store before heading back north on Moosehead Lake when his boat made a 180-degree turn, then stopped on the shore of Moose Island where Wardens eventually found it.

Maine Warden Service is reminding boaters to wear a life jacket when on a watercraft while recreating on Maine’s Inland Waterways.

© NEWS CENTER Maine