DURHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The body of missing 5-year-old Valerio McFarland has been found in the Androscoggin River.

Game Wardens recovered the boy’s body after a kayaker called 911 Monday morning.

The kayaker, Christopher Lane of Litchfield, told wardens he was out on the river to search for the missing boy.

Dozens of community members had been aiding in search efforts after the boy’s parents pleaded for the public’s help.

Valerio McFarland went missing after falling into the river on April 24th. He was playing with his brother in a nearby park when both boys fell in. His 10-year-old brother Maxim was pulled from the river hours later and has made a miraculous recovery.

Corporal John MacDonald said the Warden Service wants to thank “the Auburn Police Department, first responders and the countless volunteers who have searched tirelessly the last several weeks. We hope todays recovery can begin to provide closure for the McFarland family.”

