Body recovered from Nonesuch River in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The body of a man from Hudson, New Hampshire, was recovered Friday morning from the mouth of the Nonesuch River in Scarborough.

A fisherman who discovered the body contacted the Scarborough Police Department at about 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources. His body was recovered at about 9 a.m. approximately 500 yards from shore.

The man, who is identified as 46-year-old Greg Blute, was wearing a lifejacket when he was found, and a sit-on-top kayak believed to belong to Blute also was recovered,

Blute's body has been brought to the Maine chief medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed.

An investigation will be conducted by the Maine Marine Patrol and the Scarborough Police Department.