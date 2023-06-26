Tentative identification reached for body recovered from Presumpscot River

Officials are continuing to work on positive identification, investigating dental records and DNA samples.

PORTLAND, Maine — The body recovered from Presumpscot River in Portland on Sunday has been tentatively identified.

Initial investigation suggests that the body was an out-of-state man in his 50s, after identification was found in his clothing, Portland Interim Chief of Police Robert Martin said Monday in a news release.

The body was found shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Riverside Golf Course.

An autopsy was conducted by the chief medical examiner's office, and cause of death is currently listed as drowning but could change based on the results of a toxicology test, according to the release, and the manner of death is undetermined.

"Investigators will be trying to locate relatives so that a DNA sample or dental records can be found to assist in the positive identification," the release stated.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case to contact them at 207-874-8575.