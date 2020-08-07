Body found on Robbinston beach

A body was found washed up on a beach in Robbinston Tuesday afternoon, police say. A cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

ROBBINSTON, Maine — Maine State Police say a body was found washed up on a beach in Robbinston on Tuesday.

According to police, the body was called into the police who responded to the beach around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death along with the manner of death.

Because there are no known missing persons from the Robbinston area, police say Troopers are cooperating with the Canadian authorities regarding the investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Maine Marine Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Robbinston Fire, Calais Fire EMS, and the U.S. Border Patrol.