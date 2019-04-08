MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — A body of a man was found in Lake Winnipesaukee in the town of Moultonborough on Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say that a paddle boarder reported a sighting of a body in Braun Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Police responded to the scene where a man was found in a few feet of water.

Once transported to shore, the man was pronounced deceased.

New Hampshire State Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lt. Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113.

