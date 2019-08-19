BREMEN, Maine — A man's body was found Monday morning in Greenland Cove near Bremen, Maine's Marine Resources Department said.

A commercial fishing vessel spotted the body around 11 a.m.

Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body and took it to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for identification, the department said.

Maritime officers had been searching Round Pond Harbor, about two miles south of where the body was found, since early last week for a missing man.

Glenn Murdoch, 63, of Bremen, was reported missing last Monday at about 9:30 pm after his skiff was found adrift in the harbor off nearby Bristol.

His boat, an 18-foot aluminum Starcraft, was moored.