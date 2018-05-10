NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police say they have found a body in North Yarmouth near a farmhouse on Gray Road a mile from the home of a missing woman, Kristin Westra.

The body was found 500 to 600 yards behind the North Yarmouth farmhouse, but police say they can not identify the person yet and are continuing to investigate the death.

The search for the missing mother and elementary teacher, Kristin Westra went into its fifth day in North Yarmouth, and multiple agencies were outside a home at 83 Gray Road Friday.

Missing North Yarmouth teacher and mother Kirstin Westra

Westra had been missing since Sunday. Her husband, Jay Westra, said he went to bed Sunday night with his wife, but Kristin was nowhere to be found when he awoke.

RELATED | TIMELINE | Kristin Westra's husband recounts night his wife disappeared

The home at 83 Gray Road had crime scene tape set up around it.

Police have received hundreds of tips as community members and strangers have been searching for Westra. On Thursday police said they had received a credible tip of a possible sighting of the mother of two, but by evening they had ruled out that Westra had been seen.

RELATED | 'I don’t care what people think': Missing North Yarmouth woman's husband speaks to NBC News

Authorities said Westra was not on any medications, and her husband, Jay Westra, echoed this sentiment in his interview with NBC News, saying, since he's known her, she's only taken ibuprofen.

Her brother Eric Rohrbach said that Westra had been under stress and was not sleeping well.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810, option 2.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine