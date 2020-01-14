WATERFORD, Maine — A body found off a logging trail near Ben Hale Road in Waterford on Monday has now been identified as 48-year-old Carol Turner, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Turner was a Waterford resident.

It is believed that she walked away from her home and into the wooded area, became disoriented and died.

The body will be reviewed by the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified as part of normal protocol.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it received a complaint regarding a missing woman from the Ben Hale Road in Waterford. Turner was last seen Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. at her home.

