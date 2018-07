BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The body of a man was found in the Penobscot River in June has been identified as 23-year-old Peter Manuel, according to the medical examiners office.

The medical examiners office identified Manuel by using DNA testing. The autopsy shows the cause of death as accidental drowning.

Manuel was involved in an altercation outside a strip club when he began running from police in March.

