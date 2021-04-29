Body found in Owls Head wetlands

Rockland police say the body was found off Route 73 in Owls Head Thursday afternoon

OWLS HEAD, Maine — A body was found in wetlands in Owls Head Thursday afternoon, Rockland police said in a release.

According to the Rockland Police Department, their detectives, as well as detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, found the body off Route 73. Fire departments from Owls Head and Thomaston assisted police with recovering the body.

Rockland police said the body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and so they can make a positive identification.