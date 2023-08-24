Body found in ocean near Addison identified as missing 18-year-old lobsterman

The Maine Department of Marine Resources confirmed Friday a body was identified as Tylar Michaud, 18, who went missing in July while out pulling up lobster traps.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A body that was discovered in the ocean near Addison on Monday has been identified as missing 18-year-old lobsterman Tylar Michaud.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said in a news release it received confirmation Thursday from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta that the body was that of Michaud.

On Thursday, Michaud's mother, Valerie Kennedy, told the Portland Press Herald that the body was identified as her son.

Michaud was reported missing exactly one month prior on July 21, when he never returned home from a day out on the water hauling in and setting lobster traps near Petit Manan Point.

Michaud's body was discovered by a lobsterman from Jonesport at about 9:30 a.m. Monday about 7 miles from Petit Manan Point, where his unoccupied fishing vessel was previously found.

"I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance," Maine DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in Friday's release. "The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have."

Family and friends of Michaud had gathered at Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan for a celebration of life just one day before the discovery of his body, the Portland Press Herald reported. Michaud had recently graduated from there.