TRENTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a body has been found in a mudflat in the coastal town of Trenton.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into the discovery was taking place Wednesday. The office says no information is available about the identity of the victim or cause of death.

The Maine Marine Patrol is assisting in the case.

Trenton is a town of about 1,500 people located not far from Acadia National Park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.