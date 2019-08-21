BREMEN, MAINE, Maine — Officials have confirmed that the body found Monday in Greenland Cove is that of a boater who went missing last week.

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday that the body recovered is that of Glenn Murdoch, 63, of Bremen. Drowning is the determined cause of his death.

Murdoch is believed to had fallen off of his boat near Round Pond Harbor after he was reported missing by family the evening of Monday, August 12. Search crews worked through the rest of the week and the weekend to try to find Murdoch but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, August 19, about a week after Murdoch went missing, Maine's Marine Resources Department said a commercial fishing vessel had spotted the body in Greenland Cove near Bremen around 11 a.m.

Round Pond Harbor is about two miles south of Greenland Cove.

Murdoch's 18-foot aluminium Starcraft was moored nearby.