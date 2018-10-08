GARDINER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police said a body was discovered in the trunk of a man's vehicle shortly after he died by suicide.

State Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said state police stopped the man's vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday along Timberwood Drive in Gardiner. The car had been reportedly driving erratically earlier on I-295.

State police said there is no threat to the public.

State police said the bodies are being transported to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for autopsies and examination.

The investigation remains open.

© NEWS CENTER Maine