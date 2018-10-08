GARDINER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police said a body was discovered in the trunk of a man's vehicle shortly after he died by suicide during a traffic stop.

The man's car was pulled over around 4:45 p.m. Thursday along Timberwood Drive in Gardiner, according to Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland. Witnesses had reportedly seen the car driving erratically on I-295 before the traffic stop.

McCausland said the man, after being stopped, immediately got out of his car and shot himself. It was afterward while conducting an investigation when police discovered a body in the vehicle's trunk.

Here’s the vehicle being removed from the scene. It has Massachusetts license plates. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/y4BmJcMoeY — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) August 10, 2018

There is no threat to the public, according to McCausland.

State police said the bodies are being transported to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for autopsies and examination.

A team of Maine State Police detectives are working the investigation, which remains active.

