Body found in Berwick on March 17 identified as man from Rochester, NH

BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department on Friday said the State Medical Examiner's Office has identified a body found in Berwick on March 17 as James Martin, 44, of Rochester, NH.

Martin's cause of death remains remains under investigation as the State Medical Examiner's Office awaits toxicology results, according to Berwick police.

On Wednesday, March 17, Berwick police responded to a report of a man down in the woods near the Salmon Falls River. The area is off Italo Lane and the river borders Rochester, NH, in that area, according to police.

In addition to Berwick police, officers from the Rochester Police Department, Maine State Police Department, and North Berwick Police Department responded to investigate. The body was removed from the scene with the help of the Berwick Fire Department.