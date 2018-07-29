AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The body found by two fishermen in Auburn has been identified as 34-year-old Jessica Gallant of New Gloucester.

Gallant was found floating early Sunday by two men near the shoreline of a pond in Auburn known as 'the Basin'.

Police say Gallant’s cause of death is undetermined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office pending toxicology exam results which could take up to four weeks.

Auburn Police are investigating the circumstances of Gallant’s death with the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. There are no further updates at this time.

