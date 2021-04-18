Body found downstream of Baileyville Dam

Crews searched overnight Saturday for a woman who fell into the water below the Baileyville Dam

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A U.S. Border Patrol agent recovered the body of 27-year-old Felicia Tomah Sunday morning after she fell into the water below the Baileyville Dam Saturday night and drowned.

Officials say Tomah, of Indian Township, was with a friend on the Woodland Pulp LLC Hydro Station catwalk at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday. The catwalk spans a portion of the St. Croix River.

Officials say Tomah fell into the water, and her friend had to leave the catwalk to call 9-1-1 when he couldn’t reach her in the water. When he returned to the catwalk, he could not find Tomah in the water.

Game Wardens, Maine State Police, Baileyville Police Department, Baileyville Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Passamaquoddy Tribal Police Department, and Passamaquoddy Warden Service were all involved in the search.

Crews searched for Tomah until about 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning and resumed searching six hours later.

The U.S. Border Patrol agent found and recovered her body at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, about 3.7 miles downstream of the dam.

Officials say Tomah was taken to Mays Funeral Home in Calais, and a State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.