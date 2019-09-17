NORWAY, Maine — The body of what's believed to be a woman in her 80s was found Tuesday buried in the backyard of a property in Norway, police said.

State police investigators weren't able to immediately identify the person found at 239 Harrison Rd., but believe she likely died in the past 12 to 18 months, according to state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McCausland said detectives and evidence technicians were conducting a search in the area when the buried remains were found. Investigators believe she may have lived in a mobile home that's located on the property.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The office will look to confirm both a positive identification of the body and her cause of death.

Oxford County sheriff's deputies, Norway police officers and state Transportation Department workers assisted state police.

