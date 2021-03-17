Body found at Kinney Shores in Saco, according to Saco PD

Saco police and Maine Marine Patrol are on scene. This is a developing story.

SACO, Maine — A body has been found at Kinney Shores in Saco, the Saco Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress told NEWS CENTER Maine at the scene that a person walking their dog saw the body, which police confirmed to be that of a woman, floating in the surf around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Huntress said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

