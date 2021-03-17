Body found at Bay View Beach in Saco, according to Saco PD

SACO, Maine — A body has been found at Bay View Beach in Saco, the Saco Police Department says.
Saco police and Maine Marine Patrol are on scene.
This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.
NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene working to confirm information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
