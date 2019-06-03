PALMYRA, Maine — A man's body has been discovered inside a motel room in Palmyra.

Officials arrived at Lovley's Motel on Oxbow Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a motel employee who has been on the scene.

According to Chief Deputy James Ross with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy responded to a welfare check at the Motel Wednesday morning. The Deputy discovered a deceased individual in the room as well as another person. Ross said, "Per protocol on unattended deaths, we notified Major Crimes of the Maine State Police who also responded. At this time I have no indication the death is suspicious."

According to Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, a woman is being questioned by officials in relation to this man's death but has not been arrested for any crime.

The Maine State Police, as well as the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, is at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding this man's death.

This story will be updated.