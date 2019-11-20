SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan Police are investigating the death of a man found on a walking path on the Philbrick trail system on Wednesday.

Chief Dave Bucknam said a 35-year-old man was found dead on a trail behind the Skowhegan Water Treatment Facility.

Bucknam said the call came in around 12pm from a resident who discovered the body. Skowhegan Police responded, and is being assisted by Maine State Police in the investigation.

Chief Bucknam said they are currently investigating the death as a suicide.

