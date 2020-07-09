Boats and bikes descend on Bangor Waterfront for Labor Day Trump parade

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Donald Trump supporters gathered in Bucksport on Monday for a Labor Day parade along the Penobscot River.
The event, which is sponsored by the Maine Republican Party (GOP), called on boaters and bikers to meet in Bucksport, where they'll parade along the river until they reach Bangor.
Boaters met in Bucksport until 1 p.m., then began cruising up the river to Bangor, with bikers and a car parade following along.
There were at least 20 boats docked in Bucksport with more expected to join along the way.
The parade ends at the Bangor Waterfront with a 3 p.m. rally.
