Boat procession honors Portland firefighter who died in off-duty boating accident

PORTLAND, Maine — It was an emotional morning for the Portland Fire Department and the community as they said their goodbyes to firefighter Timothy Flynn.

Flynn, 58, died in an apparent boating accident while off-duty last weekend. His body was brought to Peaks Island Friday. It was a place he called home.

"He was a quiet leader in the department and could really get stuff done," Deputy Chief Shawn Neat said.

Neat said he and Flynn worked together on the same shift.

"As a firefighter I looked at him a lot for his insight. Sometimes he would not want to really give it," Neat said. "I think I appreciated that and his seniority and leadership and mentorship."

Flynn was a longtime lobsterman. A long line of boats followed him to Peaks Island.

"In a time of tragedy like this, when we can all come together, just be together and look at each other and be able to pay tribute to him in this situation, is, you know...it brings some comfort," Neat said.

Flynn started at the Portland Fire Department on November 17, 1986 and spent many years at the Munjoy Hill Station. His most recent position was the pilot of Marine 1.

The Portland Professional Fire Fighter's Union, Local 740, says Flynn was the most senior firefighter in the department and was very well respected by his peers.

The Portland Fire Department says it has support teams in place to work with its members who are struggling with Flynn's death.