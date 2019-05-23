PORTLAND, Maine — An update on those plans for a new multi-million dollar vessel to transport people between Portland and Peaks Island.

It's looking like Casco Bay Lines will be welcoming a bigger boat after all.

Some islanders had raised concerns over the larger capacity of the new boat, citing a lack of infrastructure on the island to support an influx of visitors, especially in the summer.

Thursday, the Casco Bay Island Transit District Board of Directors voted to implement a larger capacity in the design.

The vessel will be capable of carrying 599 passengers and 15 vehicles, but capacity will be restricted on trips from Portland to Peaks. max capacity will be allowed on trips from Peaks to Portland.

The new vessel is still in the design stages and Casco Bay Lines says there will be more opportunities for public input.

It could be in service as soon as summer 20-21.