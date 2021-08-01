BMV deadlines reinstated, offices now fully open

Maine Sec. of State says all BMV-issued credentials that expired since the start of the civil emergency must now be renewed.

AUGUSTA, Maine — All Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches have reopened to the public and the order extending the expiry of BMV-issued credentials has been rescinded. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Friday that the regular deadlines for driver’s licenses, driver permits, State identification cards, commercial driver licenses, dealer licenses, salvage motor vehicle recycler licenses, driver/rider school licenses, and instructor licenses that expired since the beginning of the state of civil emergency must now be renewed.

In light of pandemic-related office closures, Gov. Janet Mills had signed an executive order in March that extended expiration dates of state-issued credentials. On Dec. 31, 2020, Mills rescinded the order as branches have now fully re-opened across the state.

“I applaud the hardworking team at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch offices who have worked so diligently to get back to full operation over the last several months, even during a pandemic,” Bellows said in a release Friday. “We know that the public relies on us to provide current credentials. Our team is here to serve the public, and we will do our best to work with members of the public to make their renewals as smooth as possible.”

Additionally, driver license vision screening requirements that were waived since last spring are once again in effect. Motorists who require a vision screening must visit a BMV branch office or provide documentation from their optometrist as part of their license renewal process. Vision screenings are required at license renewal for those ages 40 to 45, 52 to 57, and ages 62 and older.

Mills’ executive order also reinstates all registration requirements for vehicles and trailers after transfer of title or ownership

Mainers can renew their credentials by visiting any BMV office during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is advised to check the website or call prior to visiting, to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation in hand. Alternatively, many motorists can complete their renewal transactions online, depending on their situation.

Bellows says all BMV branch offices are complying with the state’s pandemic prevention measures, including providing personal protection equipment for BMV employees, installing physical barriers to maintain distance, and implementing increased hygiene procedures such as wiping down surfaces.