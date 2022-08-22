Blue Hill man dies in crash

The 26-year-old died at the scene.

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Blue Hill.

Carson Crocker, 26, was traveling north on Pleasant Street at about 8:15 p.m. when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, according to a news release issued Monday by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

An early investigation indicates that Crocker's vehicle drifted off the roadway and traveled more than 200 feet before striking a large tree.

Crocker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said, and died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, though speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, the release states.